a year ago
Gasquet stunned by Britain's Edmund at U.S. Open
August 29, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Gasquet stunned by Britain's Edmund at U.S. Open

Simon Cambers

1 Min Read

Aug 29, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Richard Gasquet of France in action against Kyle Edund of Great Britain on day one of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The year's final grand slam began with an upset as 13th-seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet was upended 6-2 6-2 6-3 by Britain's world number 84 Kyle Edmund at the U.S. Open on Monday.

Gasquet, who has reached the last 16 at Flushing Meadows four times in his career, was outplayed throughout and his U.S. Open experience lasted just one hour, 41 minutes.

The 21-year-old Edmund, who helped Britain win the Davis Cup last year, crunched 10 aces and 40 winners in all en route to the biggest victory of his career.

Edmund will play Lukas Lacko of Slovakia or American wildcard Ernesto Escobedo in the second round.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
