Sept 3, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Johanna Larsson of Sweden hits to Serena Williams of the USA on day six of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 3, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the USA after beating Johanna Larsson of Sweden on day six of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Another win, another milestone for Serena Williams who rolled into the U.S. Open last 16 on Saturday by crushing Sweden's Johanna Larsson 6-2 6-1 to collect grand slam victory number 307 - the most by a woman in the Open era.

As in the majority of her victories at the majors, Williams operated with ruthless efficiency but displayed little fire as she coolly dispatched the 47th-ranked Swede in exactly one hour.

The victory moved the 34-year-old American past Martina Navratilova and level with Roger Federer for most grand slam victories by a man or woman.

Williams will go for number 308 and a step closer to what would be a record seventh U.S. Open title when she meets Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova, a 6-2 7-5 winner over China's Zhang Shuai, in round four.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)