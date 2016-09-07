Sept 7, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts to a missed shot while playing Kei Nishikori of Japan on day ten of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Japan's Kei Nishikori overcame second seed Andy Murray for a grueling 1-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-5 victory on Wednesday to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals.

Nishikori, who became the first Asian man to reach a grand slam final when he finished runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Open, broke the Scotsman in the 11th game of the fifth set with a brilliant reflex volley and served out to complete the comeback triumph.

The upset ended a stellar run by Murray that had taken him to seven successive finals, including victories at Wimbledon, the Rio Olympics, Queen's Club and Rome.

The sixth-seeded Nishikori will meet either double grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka or 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro in the last four at Flushing Meadows.

