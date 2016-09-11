Sep 11, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland returns a shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the championship match on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Third seed Stan Wawrinka leveled the U.S. Open men's final against top-seeded defending champion Novak Djokovic at one set apiece 6-7(1) 6-4 by winning the second set at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

After dropping the opening-set tiebreaker 7-1, the Swiss ratcheted up the pressure on the world number one Serb and broke Djokovic in the fourth game on a backhand winner to claim a 3-1 lead.

Wawrinka consolidated the break by fighting off triple break point from 0-40 in the fifth game, and holding with an ace and an inside-out forehand winner.

Djokovic made good on his next chance to break the third seed, bringing the set back on serve when Wawrinka sailed a forehand long to make it 4-3.

The set appeared headed for another tiebreaker, but Wawrinka ended it in the 10th game, as errors crept in to plague Djokovic and a forehand wide ended it in the third seed's favour.

FIRST-SET DECIDER

Australian and French Open Djokovic won the last five points of the first-set decider, clinching the last three points on a pair of Wawrinka groundstroke errors and a serve return that sailed long.

The Serbian world number one dominated the set early, seizing an immediate advantage by breaking Wawrinka on his first service game for 2-0, winning from deuce as Wawrinka miss-hit a forehand and netted a backhand.

Wawrinka battled back, finding the range on his groundstrokes.

Trailing 2-5, the Swiss fought off two set points in the eighth game, finally holding serve with an outright winner from each side.

Wawrinka brought the set back on serve in the next game, jumping to a 0-40 lead and clinching the break on a Djokovic double fault that made it 5-4 and the set proceeded on serve to the tiebreak.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Andrew Both/Steve Keating)