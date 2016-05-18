FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bencic, Wozniacki pull out of French Open
May 18, 2016 / 2:30 AM / a year ago

Bencic, Wozniacki pull out of French Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 26, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Caroline Wozniacki reaches for a forehand against Elina Svitolina (not pictured) during day five of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki and rising Swiss talent Belinda Bencic have withdrawn from the French Open due to injuries, the WTA said.

Wozniacki had withdrawn due to a right ankle injury while world number eight Bencic was out with a lower back injury, the WTA said on its Twitter feed.

Wozniacki’s injury continues a difficult season for the Dane, who was dumped from the opening round of the Australian Open and has now slumped to 34th in the rankings.

She suffered another ankle injury last month, forcing her to pull out of the Istanbul Cup tournament and a Fed Cup tie.

Bencic has also had a tough run, losing opening round matches at four of her last five events since the 19-year-old made the final at St Petersburg in February.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford

