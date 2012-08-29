FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Isner survives Malisse battle to reach U.S. Open round two
August 29, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

Isner survives Malisse battle to reach U.S. Open round two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Isner of the U.S. serves to Xavier Malisse of Belgium during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK (Reuters) - John Isner, America’s biggest hope for a home champion in the men’s event, survived a big challenge from Belgian veteran Xavier Malisse to move into the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

World number 57 Malisse had a set point that would have forced the match into a deciding set but ninth seed Isner saved it with his 20th ace and snatched a 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 victory.

Isner won the warm-up event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, last week and was in control after the first two sets, only for Malisse to hit back.

The Swiss missed a simple backhand volley at 9-9 in the fourth-set tiebreak and Isner then launched an unreturnable serve to claim his place in round two.

Editing by Steve Ginsburg

