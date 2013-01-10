FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World number 13 Isner out of Australian Open
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 10, 2013 / 2:55 AM / in 5 years

World number 13 Isner out of Australian Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Isner of U.S. hits a return to compatriot Ryan Harrison during their men's singles match at the Sydney International tennis tournament January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY (Reuters) - John Isner has pulled out of the Australian Open because of the knee injury that forced him to quit last week’s Hopman Cup and hampered him in his defeat to Ryan Harrison at the Sydney International warm-up.

The big-serving 27-year-old American, top seed in Sydney, said after Wednesday’s 6-4 6-4 loss to Harrison that he was contemplating pulling out of the year’s first grand slam because the injury, a bone bruise, needed rest.

“I am extremely disappointed to announce that I have to withdraw from the #AusOpen,” the world number 13 was quoted as saying on the Australian Open Twitter feed (@AustralianOpen).

”I have been feeling some discomfort in my knee and have recently learned that I have a bone bruise.

“Doctors have told me that continuing to play on the knee could result in a more serious injury.”

Isner’s withdrawal leaves the United States with Sam Querry as their only representative among the 32 seeds in the men’s draw for the tournament, which starts on Monday.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.