Ivanovic needs three sets to oust Stephens
September 2, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

Ivanovic needs three sets to oust Stephens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ana Ivanovic defeated American teenager Sloane Stephens in round three of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

The former French Open champion was a 6-7 6-4 6-2 winner in two hours and 21 minutes to advance to the round of 16.

Stephens had beaten another former titleholder at Roland Garros, Italian Francesca Schiavone, in the first round at Flushing Meadows but was edged out by Ivanovic in a match punctuated by 11 service breaks.

Ivanovic blasted 37 winners, including 22 off her forehand, to turn the match around after a fast start from the 19-year-old Stephens.

“She’s improved so much, she’s very dangerous and she’s going to be a great player,” Ivanovic said.

Serbia’s 12th seed will next play the unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova from Bulgaria for a place in the quarter-finals.

Writing by Will Swanton; Editing by Steve Ginsburg

