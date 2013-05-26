FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivanovic struggles past Martic to reach Paris round two
May 26, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 4 years

Ivanovic struggles past Martic to reach Paris round two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to Petra Martic of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Former champion Ana Ivanovic of Serbia survived a second-set collapse to beat Croatian Petra Martic 6-1 3-6 6-3 and reach the second round of the French Open on Sunday.

Serbian 14th seed Ivanovic, who lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 2008, breezed through the opening set but dropped serve in the fourth game of the second on a chilly Parisian morning.

Martic leveled the tie with a smash, only for the world number 107 to collapse early in the decider on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Ivanovic showed signs of nerves too as she closed in on victory, losing three games in a row and wasting four match points.

She prevailed on the fifth occasion, though, when Martic sent a backhand long after one hour 50 minutes.

Next up for Ivanovic is either France’s Mathilde Johansson or South African Chanelle Scheepers.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

