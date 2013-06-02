I'm more complete than when I won title, says Ivanovic

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Ana Ivanovic says she is a more complete player than when she won the French Open title in 2008 but lacks the confidence of her younger self.

The Serbian exited this year’s competition at the hands of fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska on Sunday and looked a long way short of the form she showed to lift the title as she meekly succumbed 6-2 6-4.

“I‘m definitely more complete,” she said when asked if she was better now than when she lifted the trophy.

”It’s obviously different competition. I think at the time I had probably more confidence at a higher level.

“That’s something that I put myself in a position to play against these top players. I just have to break that through... I really want to make that step forward.”

Since winning the French Open crown and rising to the top of the rankings that year, Ivanovic, who became a poster girl for the WTA Tour, has struggled to compete at the very top level.

She has reached only one grand slam quarter-final in the last five years, at the U.S. Open in 2012, and has not been past the fourth round at Roland Garros since claiming the Suzanne Lenglen cup.

She came into the match having dropped only the one set in her opening three encounters, but was second best in almost every department as she lost to a player against whom she now has a 7-3 losing record.

”I actually think we were closer than maybe the score indicates,“ the current world number 14 added. ”I think it was maybe my serve. If you lose yours against her you have to win points over and over again.

“There is a point where it gets frustrating and you have to stick with it. At some moments I didn‘t, and that made a big difference today.”