Ivanovic survives late-night scare in Paris
May 27, 2015 / 7:44 PM / 2 years ago

Ivanovic survives late-night scare in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia plays a shot to Misaki Doi of Japan during their the women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Former champion Ana Ivanovic avoided a second round upset at the French Open when the Serb battled back from a set down to beat lowly-ranked Japanese player Misaki Doi on Wednesday.

The seventh seed, who beat Dinara Safina to win the title in 2008 and has returned to her best form after a slump, was outplayed initially by Doi but recovered to win 3-6 6-3 6-4 with the clock past 9pm local time.

She was on tenterhooks until the end though and failed to serve out the match at 5-2 in the decider, showing her frustration as she blazed a forehand wide.

Doi then held serve with a crafty drop shot but Ivanovic kept her nerve, moving 40-0 ahead on serve and sealing victory when Doi fired a backhand long.

Ivanovic will face Croatian teenager Donna Vekic in the third round.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
