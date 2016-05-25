Karlovic oldest man to reach grand slam third round in 25 years

Ivo Karlovic of Croatia reacts after winning his match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the Swiss Indoors ATP men's tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland October 28, 2015 in this file picture. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Ivo Karlovic became the oldest man to reach the third round of a grand slam for 25 years when the 37-year-old came through a marathon five-setter against Australian Jordan Thompson at the French Open on Wednesday.

Karlovic, seeded 27, banged down 41 aces in a 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6(3) 6-7(4) 12-10 victory against the 22-year-old wildcard.

“It’s the only time when being old is okay,” Karlovic, a first-round casualty in seven of his previous 10 appearances at Roland Garros, told reporters after a four hour 32 minute epic.

The Croatian needed all his experience in the deciding set as he held serve six times to stay in contention.

At 10-10 he sliced a winner to finally break Thompson’s serve. With victory in sight, he cracked down three consecutive aces to reach 40-0. He failed to convert his first two match points but clinched victory with a volley, roaring his delight.

“It’s unbelievable because this year I was struggling with the injury, with the knee. So I was out for two months almost,” said Karlovic, the tallest player on the Tour at 6 ft 11 ins.

Jimmy Connors reached the third round at the French and U.S. Opens in 1991, aged 38, and went on to reach the semi-finals that year at Flushing Meadows.

Surpassing Connors looks a tall order. Karlovic will need his serve in working order when he plays second seed Andy Murray in the third round.

Murray also needed five sets to subdue French wildcard Mathias Bourgue on Wednesday, but he thinks his match against Karlovic will be a less demanding affair.

“The average rally length will only be a few shots, maybe three, four shots max. So that’s a positive there,” Murray said.