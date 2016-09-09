Factbox: U.S. Open finalist Angelique Kerber

Sept 8, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts after beating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on day eleven of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Factbox on Germany's Angelique Kerber, who will contest her first U.S. Open women's singles final on Saturday against Czech 10th seed Karolina Pliskova.

Born: Bremen, Germany, January 18, 1988 (Age: 28)

Seed: 2

GRAND SLAM TITLES (1): Australian Open (2016)

EARLY LIFE

Began playing tennis aged three and grew up idolizing Steffi Graf.

Turned professional in 2003 aged 15 and spent four years building the consistency needed to qualify for regular tour events.

Made first main draw in 2006 at Hasselt in Belgium, losing to Serbia's Ana Ivanovic in the second round.

TENNIS CAREER

Cracked the top-100 in May 2007 and made her first WTA quarter-final at 's-Hertogenbosch. Made her first grand slam main draw at Roland Garros, which she followed up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, though she lost in the first round of each.

Played her first Australian Open main draw in 2008, reaching the second round before losing to Italy's Francesca Schiavone.

Makes her first WTA Tour final in Bogota in 2010, beating top-seeded Argentine Gisela Dulko in the semi-finals before losing to local Mariana Duque-Mario 6-4 6-3. Enters top 50 for the first time in July.

Has a breakthrough in 2011 with her first grand slam semi-final appearance at the U.S. Open, losing to eventual champion Sam Stosur of Australia.

Begins 2012 with two semi-finals in Auckland and Hobart before she beats Maria Sharapova, the top seed, in the quarter-finals in Paris, then beats second-seeded Frenchwoman Marion Bartoli to clinch her first title.

Beats Caroline Wozniacki to clinch her second title in Copenhagen and also makes finals at Eastbourne and Cincinnatti.

Also advances to quarter-final at Roland Garros and Wimbledon semi-finals, where she loses to Agnieszka Radwanska. Goes on to lose in the quarter-finals of the London Olympics tournament to Victoria Azarenka.

Made the WTA Tour Finals for first time and finishes the year a career-high fifth.

Despite continuing to remain in the top-10 she endures a frustrating 2014, where she makes four finals and loses them all.

Crashes out in first round of 2015 Australian Open to Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu, though wins four titles on four different surfaces, becoming the first woman since Jelena Jankovic in 2007 to win WTA Tour titles on green clay, red clay, grass and hard courts.

Makes the final of the 2016 Brisbane International before the season-opening grand slam, losing to Azarenka. Withdrew from the second round of the Sydney tournament with gastro-intestinal illness.

Almost repeats her first-round exit of 2015 at Melbourne Park when she is forced to save a match-point against Japan's Misaki Doi, found herself 2-5 down in the second set against Azarenka in the last eight before recovering to reel off five successive games.

Surprises tennis world by playing superb defence to win her first grand slam title, the first by a German since Steffi Graf in 1999, with a 6-4 3-6 6-4 win over Serena Williams.

Reached gold medal match at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she lost to Puerto Rico's Monica Puig and settled for silver.

Becomes the first new women's number one player in over three years, ending the 186-week reign of Serena Williams after the American failed to reach the U.S. Open final.