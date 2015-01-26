FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Keys opens door to first quarter-final
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 26, 2015 / 7:08 AM / 3 years ago

Keys opens door to first quarter-final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Madison Keys of the U.S. signs autographs after defeating compatriate Madison Brengle to win their women's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Madison Keys advanced to her first grand slam quarter-final and underlined her pure hitting potential with a 6-2 6-4 victory over compatriot and namesake Madison Brengle on Monday.

Brengle had said before the match the pair had joked ‘there can be only one’ Madison if they ever met each other, with the clash also the first time since 2002 that two American women not named Williams had met this deep in a grand slam.

The 19-year-old Keys, who destroyed the hard-hitting two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the third round on Saturday, was equally as destructive against her 24-year-old compatriot, hammering 38 winners in the victory.

She will now meet either compatriot Venus Williams or sixth seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the last eight.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.