Aug 31, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria hits a shot to Johanna Konta of Great Britain on day three of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 31, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Johanna Konta of Great Britain hits a shot against Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria on day three of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 31, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Johanna Konta of Great Britain receives medical attention during her match against Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria on day three of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 31, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Johanna Konta of Great Britain receives medical attention during her match against Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria on day three of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 31, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Johanna Konta of Great Britain receives medical attention during her match against Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria on day three of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK British 13th seed Johanna Konta recovered from a health scare at a humid U.S. Open on Wednesday to claim her place in the third round with a 6-2 5-7 6-2 win over Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova.

Konta was leading by a set but serving at set-point down in the second when she suddenly dropped to her knees, shaking and struggling to catch her breath as temperatures neared 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius).

After receiving extensive treatment, including ice bags, first from the umpire and later from a doctor, Konta dropped the set on a double fault.

But after a bathroom break between sets, the 25-year-old recovered in time to set up a third-round clash with Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

(Reporting by Simon Cambers; Editing by Frank Pingue)