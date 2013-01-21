FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Resurgent Kuznetsova downs Wozniacki to reach last eight
January 21, 2013 / 3:20 AM / 5 years ago

Resurgent Kuznetsova downs Wozniacki to reach last eight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia celebrates defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - A resurgent Svetlana Kuznetsova stunned former world number one Caroline Wozniacki in an absorbing encounter on Rod Laver Arena to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 6-2 2-6 7-5 victory on Monday.

The former U.S. and French Open champion, unseeded this year after an injury-disrupted 2012, prevailed in a highly competitive 75-minute third set and wrapped up her victory with a backhand volley at the net.

The 27-year-old Russian made 41 unforced errors but 52 winners were enough to claim a place in the last eight for the third time in 12 appearances at Melbourne Park.

The former world number two will play the winner of the next match on Rod Laver Arena between defending champion Victoria Azarenka and Elena Vesnina.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston

