Kvitova canters through French Open first round
#Sports News
May 29, 2012 / 10:53 AM / in 5 years

Kvitova canters through French Open first round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic adjusts her cap during her match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Czech Republic fourth seed Petra Kvitova barely broke sweat to see off Australian wild card Ashleigh Barty 6-1 6-2 to reach the second round of the French Open on Tuesday.

The Wimbledon champion needed just 54 minutes on a sundrenched Court Suzanne Lenglen to subdue her 16-year-old opponent.

World number 332 Barty broke Kvitova’s serve in the first game of the second set but the Czech had simply too much pace.

Kvitova will next meet either France’s Pauline Parmentier or Poland’s Urszula Radwanska.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Patrick Johnston

