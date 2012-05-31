FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kvitova safely through in Paris
May 31, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Kvitova safely through in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts after winning her match against Urszula Radwanska of Poland during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova strolled into the French Open third round with a comprehensive 6-1 6-3 win over Pole Urszula Radwanska on Thursday.

Kvitova, who had only dropped three games in her opening round, was never threatened by the world number 79, hitting 30 winners in a one-sided match on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The Wimbledon champion ended Radwanska’s misery after 70 minutes on her second match point when the Pole sent a backhand long.

Kvitova, heading towards a possible quarter-final clash with defending champion Li Na of China, will next face Frenchwoman Claire Feuerstein or Russian Nina Bratchikova.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

