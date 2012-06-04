FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Discreet Kvitova sails into French Open quarter-finals
June 4, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

Discreet Kvitova sails into French Open quarter-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Varvara Lepchenko of the U.S. during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova continued her quest for a second grand slam title when she cruised into the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-1 win over American Varvara Lepchenko on Monday.

The Wimbledon champion, whose match was moved from Court Philippe Chatrier to the less fancy Court One as organizers tried to beat dusk on a gloomy day, was never threatened as she saw off the world number 63 in just an hour.

Kvitova, who could meet Russian second seed Maria Sharapova in a potential semi-final clash, ended the contest on her second match point with a forehand winner.

She will next face Kazakh qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova, who knocked out defending champion Li Na of China earlier on Monday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

