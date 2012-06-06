FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kvitova reaches maiden French Open semi-final
#Sports News
June 6, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

Kvitova reaches maiden French Open semi-final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan during their quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova wriggled out of a spot of bother in the final set to end the gutsy run of Kazakh qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova 3-6 6-2 6-4 and reach the semi-finals of the French Open for the first time on Wednesday.

Two days after conquering 2011 Paris winner Li Na, doubles specialist Shvedova looked set to become the first player from her nation, and the first qualifier, to reach the semi-finals here as she led Kvitova 4-2 in the final set.

But the Czech fourth seed kept her focus through driving rain to complete victory after her 142nd-ranked opponent drilled a backhand wide on matchpoint.

Kvitova will next take on title favorite Maria Sharapova for a place in Saturday’s final.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
