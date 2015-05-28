Kvitova struggles to advance into French Open third round

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic plays a shot to Silvia Soler Espinosa of Spain during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova labored into the third round of the French Open as she overcame Spain’s Silvia Soler-Espinosa 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 on Thursday.

The double Wimbledon champion, a semi-finalist on the Paris clay in 2012, made 54 unforced errors in a patchy display on a chilly court Suzanne Lenglen.

After two exchanges of breaks, the first set went into a tiebreak that the Spaniard easily won but Kvitova eventually found her range.

She ended the contest on her first match point to set up a meeting with Romanian 30th seed Irina-Camelia Begu or American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.