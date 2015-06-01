Kvitova tamed by unheralded Bacsinszky in Paris

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland during their women's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova was sent packing from the French Open when she lost 2-6 6-0 6-3 to Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the fourth round on Monday.

It was the second victory in as many matches against Kvitova for the 23rd seed, who will face Belgian sensation Alison van Uytvanck for a place in the semi-finals.

Bacsinszky was given the run around by Kvitova in the opening set but once she got into her groove, the 25-year-old, whose career has been hampered by a foot injury, could not be stopped.

Double Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2012, broke back for 3-3 in the decider but Bacsinszky won the next three, sealing victory when the Czech made a forehand error.