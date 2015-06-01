FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kvitova tamed by unheralded Bacsinszky in Paris
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 1, 2015 / 7:43 PM / 2 years ago

Kvitova tamed by unheralded Bacsinszky in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland during their women's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova was sent packing from the French Open when she lost 2-6 6-0 6-3 to Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the fourth round on Monday.

It was the second victory in as many matches against Kvitova for the 23rd seed, who will face Belgian sensation Alison van Uytvanck for a place in the semi-finals.

Bacsinszky was given the run around by Kvitova in the opening set but once she got into her groove, the 25-year-old, whose career has been hampered by a foot injury, could not be stopped.

Double Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2012, broke back for 3-3 in the decider but Bacsinszky won the next three, sealing victory when the Czech made a forehand error.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.