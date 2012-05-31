Li canters into third round in Paris

Li Na of China serves to Stephanie Foretz Gacon of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Defending champion Li Na raced into the French Open third round when she brushed aside Frenchwoman Stephane Foretz Gacon 6-0 6-2 on Thursday.

Chinese seventh seed Li, who last year became the first Asian player to win a grand slam singles title, needed just 52 minutes to advance on Court One.

Foretz Gacon, the world number 86, won the first two points but that was as close as she came to victory as Li bagged the opening 10 games.

Foretz Gacon pulled a break back but the revival was short-lived with Li setting up a meeting against either Lauren Davis or her fellow American Christina Mchale.