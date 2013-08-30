FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Li through to last 16 after beating Robson
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 30, 2013 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

Li through to last 16 after beating Robson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Li Na of China hits a return to Laura Robson of Britain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China’s Li Na became the first player to reach the round of 16 at this year’s U.S. Open when she defeated Britain’s Laura Robson 6-2 7-5 on Friday.

Li, seeded fifth after reaching the Australian Open final earlier this season, needed 81 minutes to avenge her third round loss to Robson at Flushing Meadows last year.

Robson contributed to her own downfall by committing 30 unforced errors, 15 in each set, while Li was rewarded for her aggressive approach, hitting 23 winners.

Li’s next opponent will be either Serbia’s Jelena Jankovic or Japan’s Kurumi Nara.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.