Li through to last 16 after beating Robson

Li Na of China hits a return to Laura Robson of Britain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China’s Li Na became the first player to reach the round of 16 at this year’s U.S. Open when she defeated Britain’s Laura Robson 6-2 7-5 on Friday.

Li, seeded fifth after reaching the Australian Open final earlier this season, needed 81 minutes to avenge her third round loss to Robson at Flushing Meadows last year.

Robson contributed to her own downfall by committing 30 unforced errors, 15 in each set, while Li was rewarded for her aggressive approach, hitting 23 winners.

Li’s next opponent will be either Serbia’s Jelena Jankovic or Japan’s Kurumi Nara.