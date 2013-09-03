FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Li becomes first Chinese to reach U.S. Open semis
September 3, 2013 / 8:47 PM / in 4 years

Li becomes first Chinese to reach U.S. Open semis

Julian Linden

2 Min Read

Li Na of China waves after defeating Ekaterina Makarova of Russia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Li Na became the first Chinese player to reach the semi-finals of a U.S. Open when she beat Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova 6-4 6-7(5) 6-2 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Li, seeded fifth at Flushing Meadows, reeled off the last four games to seal victory after nearly two and a half hours at Arthur Ashe Stadium, raising both fists in the air as the New York crowd roared its approval.

“This is my first time in the semi-finals so I‘m very proud of myself,” Li, already the only player from the world’s most populous country to win a grand slam singles title, said in a courtside interview.

“After losing the second set, I was feeling a little bit sad ... so I just told myself to play point by point and try my best.”

Li’s semi-final opponent will be either world number one Serena Williams or Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro after they were scheduled to meet in Tuesday’s feature night match.

The 31-year-old Li was not at her absolute best against the left-handed Makarova as both women struggled in the gusting winds.

Li had eight double faults and 42 unforced errors but was too street-wise for her opponent when it really mattered.

Li has been at the forefront of China’s rise in women’s tennis. Although Zheng Jie was the first Chinese player to reach a semi-final, making the last four at Wimbledon in 2008 and the Australian Open in 2010, Li has enjoyed greater success.

In 2011, she became the first Chinese to make a grand slam final when she finished runner-up in Australia.

A few months later, she won the French Open, and earlier this year she made another final Down Under.

Editing by Frank Pingue

