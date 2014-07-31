FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Li ruled out of U.S. Open
#Sports News
July 31, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

China's Li ruled out of U.S. Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Li Na of China hits a return to Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

(Reuters) - China’s world number two Li Na has been ruled out of next month’s U.S. Open with a knee injury, she said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Li, who won her second grand slam title at this year’s Australian Open, was knocked out in the first round of the French Open and in the third round at Wimbledon.

“Since March, I have been struggling with my knee and it is just not where I need it to be in order to play at the highest level,” Li said on Facebook.

“My medical team has advised me that I need to take some time off to rest my knee so it heals,” the 2011 French Open champion added.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris

