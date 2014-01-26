FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian Open men's singles champions
#Sports News
January 26, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Australian Open men's singles champions

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - List of Australian Open men’s singles champions since the event began in 1905 (Australian unless stated):

2014 Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) bt Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3

2013 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) bt Andy Murray (Britain) 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-2

2012 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) bt Rafa Nadal (Spain) 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 7-5

2011 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) bt Andy Murray (Britain) 6-4 6-2 6-3

2010 Roger Federer (Switzerland) bt Andy Murray (Britain)6-3 6-4 7-6

2009 Rafa Nadal (Spain) bt Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7-5 3-6 7-6 3-6 6-2

2008 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France)4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6

2007 Roger Federer (Switzerland) bt Fernando Gonzalez (Chile)7-6 6-4 6-4

2006 Roger Federer (Switzerland) bt Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 5-7 7-5 6-0 6-2

2005 Marat Safin (Russia) bt Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-4

2004 Roger Federer (Switzerland) bt Marat Safin (Russia) 7-6 6-4 6-2

2003 Andre Agassi (U.S.) bt Rainer Schuettler (Germany) 6-2 6-2 6-1

2002 Thomas Johansson (Sweden) bt Marat Safin (Russia) 3-6 6-4 6-4 7-6

2001 Andre Agassi (U.S.) bt Arnaud Clement (France) 6-4 6-2 6-2

2000 Andre Agassi (U.S.) bt Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-4

1999 Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) bt Thomas Enqvist(Sweden) 4-6 6-0 6-3 7-6

1998 Petr Korda (Czech Republic) bt Marcelo Rios (Chile) 6-2 6-2 6-2

1997 Pete Sampras (U.S.) bt Carlos Moya (Spain) 6-2 6-3 6-3

1996 Boris Becker (Germany) bt Michael Chang (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-2

1995 Andre Agassi (U.S.) bt Pete Sampras (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 7-6 6-4

1994 Pete Sampras (U.S.) bt Todd Martin (U.S.) 7-6 6-4 6-4

1993 Jim Courier (U.S.) bt Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 6-2 6-1 2-6 7-5

1992 Jim Courier (U.S.) bt Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-2

1991 Boris Becker (Germany) bt Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)1-6 6-4 6-4 6-4

1990 Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) bt Stefan Edberg (Sweden)4-6 7-6 5-2 retired

1989 Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) bt Miloslav Mecir(Czechoslovakia) 6-2 6-2 6-2

1988 Mats Wilander (Sweden) bt Pat Cash 6-3 6-7 3-6 6-1 8-6

1987 (Jan) Stefan Edberg (Sweden) bt Pat Cash 6-3 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3

1986 No competition

1985 (Nov) Stefan Edberg (Sweden) bt Mats Wilander (Sweden) 6-4 6-3 6-3

1984 Mats Wilander (Sweden) bt Kevin Curren (South Africa)6-7 6-4 7-6 6-2

1983 Mats Wilander (Sweden) bt Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 6-1 6-4 6-4

1982 Johan Kriek (South Africa) bt Steve Denton (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 6-2

1981 Johan Kriek (South Africa) bt Steve Denton (U.S.) 6-2 7-6 6-7 6-4

1980 Brian Teacher (U.S.) bt Kim Warwick 7-5 7-6 6-3

1979 Guillermo Vilas (Argentina) bt John Sadri (U.S.) 7-6 6-3 6-2

1978 Guillermo Vilas (Argentina) bt John Marks 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-3

1977 (Dec) Vitas Gerulaitis (U.S.) bt John Lloyd (Britain) 6-3 7-6 5-7 3-6 6-2

1977 (Jan) Roscoe Tanner (U.S.) bt Guillermo Vilas (Argentina) 6-3 6-3 6-3

1976 Mark Edmondson bt John Newcombe 6-7 6-3 7-6 6-1

1975 John Newcombe bt Jimmy Connors (U.S.) 7-5 3-6 6-4 7-5

1974 Jimmy Connors (U.S.) bt Phil Dent 7-6 6-4 4-6 6-3

1973 John Newcombe bt Onny Parun (New Zealand) 6-3 6-7 7-5 6-1

1972 Ken Rosewall bt Mal Anderson 7-6 6-3 7-5

1971 Ken Rosewall bt Arthur Ashe (U.S.) 6-1 7-5 6-3

1970 Arthur Ashe (U.S.) bt Dick Crealy 6-4 9-7 6-2

1969 Rod Laver bt Andres Gimeno (Spain) 6-3 6-4 7-5

1968 Bill Bowrey bt Juan Gisbert (Spain) 7-5 2-6 9-7 6-4

1967 Roy Emerson bt Arthur Ashe (U.S.) 6-4 6-1 6-4

1966 Roy Emerson bt Arthur Ashe (U.S.) 6-4 6-8 6-2 6-3

1965 Roy Emerson bt Fred Stolle 7-9 2-6 6-4 7-5 6-1

1964 Roy Emerson bt Fred Stolle 6-3 6-4 6-2

1963 Roy Emerson bt Ken Fletcher 6-3 6-3 6-1

1962 Rod Laver bt Roy Emerson 8-6 0-6 6-4 6-4

1961 Roy Emerson bt Rod Laver 1-6 6-3 7-5 6-4

1960 Rod Laver bt Neale Fraser 5-7 3-6 6-3 8-6 8-6

1959 Alex Olmedo (U.S.) bt Neale Fraser 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3

1958 Ashley Cooper bt Mal Anderson 7-5 6-3 6-4

1957 Ashley Cooper bt Neale Fraser 6-3 9-11 6-4 6-2

1956 Lew Hoad bt Ken Rosewall 6-4 3-6 6-4 7-5

1955 Ken Rosewall bt Lew Hoad 9-7 6-4 6-4

1954 Mervyn Rose bt Rex Hartwig 6-2 0-6 6-4 6-2

1953 Ken Rosewall bt Mervyn Rose 6-0 6-3 6-4

1952 Ken McGregor bt Frank Sedgman 7-5 12-10 2-6 6-2

1951 Dick Savitt (U.S.) bt Ken McGregor 6-3 2-6 6-3 6-1

1950 Frank Sedgman bt Ken McGregor 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-1

1949 Frank Sedgman bt John Bromwich 6-3 6-2 6-2

1948 Adrian Quist bt John Bromwich 6-4 3-6 6-3 2-6 6-3

1947 Dinny Pails bt John Bromwich 4-6 6-4 3-6 7-5 8-6

1946 John Bromwich bt Dinny Pails 5-7 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-2

1941-5 No competition

1940 Adrian Quist bt Jack Crawford 6-3 6-1 6-2

1939 John Bromwich bt Adrian Quist 6-4 6-1 6-3

1938 Donald Budge (U.S.) bt John Bromwich 6-4 6-2 6-1

1937 Vivian McGrath bt John Bromwich 6-3 1-6 6-0 2-6 6-1

1936 Adrian Quist bt Jack Crawford 6-2 6-3 4-6 3-6 9-7

1935 Jack Crawford bt Fred Perry (Britain) 2-6 6-4 6-4 6-4

1934 Fred Perry (Britain) bt Jack Crawford 6-3 7-5 6-1

1933 Jack Crawford bt Keith Gledhill 2-6 7-5 6-3 6-2

1932 Jack Crawford bt Harry Hopman 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-1

1931 Jack Crawford bt Harry Hopman 6-2 6-2 2-6 6-1

1930 Edgar Moon bt Harry Hopman 6-3 6-1 6-3

1929 John Gregory (Britain) bt Richard Schlesinger 6-2 6-2 5-7 7-5

1928 Jean Borotra (France) bt R.Cummings 6-4 6-1 4-6 5-7 6-3

1927 Gerald Patterson bt John Hawkes 3-6 6-4 3-6 18-16 6-3

1926 John Hawkes bt Jim Willard 6-1 6-3 6-1

1925 James Anderson bt Gerald Patterson 11-9 2-6 6-2 6-3

1924 James Anderson bt Richard Schlesinger 6-3 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3

1923 Pat O‘Hara Wood bt C. St.John 6-1 6-1 6-3

1922 James Anderson bt Gerald Patterson 6-0 3-6 3-6 6-3 6-2

1921 Rhys Gemmell bt A.Hedeman 7-5 6-1 6-4

1920 Pat O‘Hara Wood bt Ron Thomas 6-3 6-4 6-8 6-1 6-3

1919 Algernon Kingscote (Britain) bt E.Pockley 6-4 6-0 6-3

1916-8 No competition

1915 Gordon Lowe (Britain) bt Horace Rice 4-6 6-1 6-1 6-4

1914 Arthur O‘Hara Wood bt Gerald Patterson 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-1

1913 Ernie Parker bt Harry Parker 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-2

1912 James Parke (Britain) bt A.Beamish 3-6 6-2 1-6 6-1 7-5

1911 Norman Brookes bt Horace Rice 6-1 6-2 6-3

1910 Rodney Heath bt Horace Rice 6-4 6-3 6-2

1909 Tony Wilding (New Zealand) bt Ernie Parker 6-1 7-5 6-2

1908 Fred Alexander (U.S.) bt Alfred Dunlop 3-6 3-6 6-0 6-2 6-3

1907 Horace Rice bt Harry Parker 6-3 6-4 6-4

1906 Tony Wilding (New Zealand) bt Harry Parker 6-0 6-4 6-4

1905 Rodney Heath bt Arthur Curtis 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4

Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
