PARIS (Reuters) - Top seeds Max Mirnyi and Daniel Nestor captured a second successive French Open doubles title by beating American twins Bob and Mike Bryan 6-4 6-4 in the final on Saturday.

The second-seeded Bryans were bidding to win a record-equaling 12th major doubles crown but were thwarted by the Belarussian-Canadian partnership who looked more at ease on the red clay.

Mirnyi picked up his sixth grand slam men’s doubles title while Nestor pocketed his eighth.