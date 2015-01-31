FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Australian Open finalist Andy Murray
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 31, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Australian Open finalist Andy Murray

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Factbox on Britain’s Andy Murray who will contest his fourth Australian Open men’s singles final on Sunday against Novak Djokovic.

GRAND SLAM TITLES (2): U.S. Open 2012, Wimbledon 2013

Born: Glasgow, Scotland, May 15, 1987

* A survivor of the 1996 Dunblane School massacre

* A talented all-round sportsman, he turned down a promising career as a soccer player to focus on tennis, leaving his homeland at 15 to train in Barcelona.

* Became the first British player since Greg Rusedski in 1997 to make a grand slam final when he played the 2008 championship decider in New York, losing to Roger Federer in straight sets.

* Made the Australian Open final in 2010, losing to Federer, again in straight sets.

* In 2011, he reached the Australian Open final for the second straight year, but lost to Djokovic, also in straight sets.

* In 2012, he hired former world number one Ivan Lendl as his coach.

* He became the first British man to reach the final at Wimbledon since Bunny Austin in 1938. He lost to Federer but won a set.

* A few weeks later, he avenged his loss to Federer when he won the gold medal at the London Olympics.

* He beat Djokovic in an epic five-set U.S. Open final in 2012 to win his first grand slam title, making him the first British man to win a major title since Fred Perry won the U.S. Open in 1936.

* Lost his second Melbourne Park final to Djokovic in 2013, being overhauled in four sets.

* Beat top seed Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4 at Wimbledon to become the first British man to win the Wimbledon singles title since 1936.

Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.