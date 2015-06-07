Factbox: French Open final statistics

PARIS (Reuters) - Statistics for the French Open final between Swiss eighth seed Stan Wawrinka and top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Sunday:

DJOKOVIC WAWRINKA

6 Aces 9

0 Double faults 3

83/128 (65 %) 1st serves in 84/126 (67 %)

52/83 (63 %) 1st serve points won 64/84 (76 %)

24/45 (53 %) 2nd srv pts won 21/42 (50 %)

14/24 (58 %) Net points won 23/33 (70 %)

2/10 (20 %) Break points won 4/15 (27 %) 41/126 (33 %) Receiving points won 52/128 (41 %)

30 Winners 60

41 Unforced errors 45

117 Total points won 137

Source: www.rolandgarros.com