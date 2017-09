List of U.S. Open men's singles winners

Marin Cilic of Croatia kisses his U.S. Open tennis tournament trophy at the Top of the Rock Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center during a media photo opportunity in New York, September 9, 2014. Cilic defeated Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York a day earlier. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT TENNIS) - RTR45KCC