Hradecka and Cermak win mixed doubles trophy
June 6, 2013 / 11:56 AM / in 4 years

Hradecka and Cermak win mixed doubles trophy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s recent run of tennis success continued at the French Open on Thursday when Lucie Hradecka and Frantisek Cermak claimed the mixed doubles title.

The country already holds the Davis Cup and Fed Cup team trophies and Hradecka/Cermak gave the nation another reason to rejoice with a 1-6 6-4 10-6 (champions tiebreak) win over France-Canada duo Kristina Mladenovic and Daniel Nestor.

Hradecka brought up match point with an ace but after the Czechs had squandered their first attempt to close the match, they made no mistake on the second.

Mladenovic dumped the ball into the net to hand the Czechs victory in front of a handful of fans on Philippe Chatrier Court.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Clare Fallon

