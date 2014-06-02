Nadal meets unseeded Lajovic at French Open

Rafael Nadal of Spain looks on during his men's singles match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - World number one and defending champion Rafael Nadal continues his charmed march through the French Open when he plays unseeded Serbian Dusan Lajovic for a place in the quarter-finals on Monday. Neither player has dropped a set but Nadal, in the second match on the Philippe Chatrier show court, should have little trouble setting up a meeting with either Spanish compatriot David Ferrer, the fifth seed, or South African Kevin Anderson, seeded 19. Ferrer was beaten by Nadal in last year’s final and the contest with Anderson is first on court Suzanne Lenglen.

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, the seventh seed from Britain, takes on Spain’s Fernando Verdasco (24) in the third match on that court. The tightest contest may be between Simona Halep of Romania, the highest seed left in the women’s draw at four, and 15th seed Sloane Stephens of the United States.

Both are in top form and the winner will be one of the favorites for the title.