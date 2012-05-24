FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Monfils pulls out of French Open
May 24, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

France's Monfils pulls out of French Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gael Monfils of France reacts during his men's singles match against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

PARIS (Reuters) - World number 13 Gael Monfils has pulled out of the French Open because of a right knee injury, the French tennis federation (FFT) said on Thursday.

The injury-prone Frenchman, who lost to Roger Federer in the quarter-finals at the claycourt grand slam event last year, will be out of action for three weeks.

Monfils has been struggling with his form in recent weeks and suffered a shock defeat to unheralded American Brian Baker in the second round at Nice on Wednesday.

The French Open starts at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows

