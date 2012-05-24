France's Monfils pulls out of French Open

Gael Monfils of France reacts during his men's singles match against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

PARIS (Reuters) - World number 13 Gael Monfils has pulled out of the French Open because of a right knee injury, the French tennis federation (FFT) said on Thursday.

The injury-prone Frenchman, who lost to Roger Federer in the quarter-finals at the claycourt grand slam event last year, will be out of action for three weeks.

Monfils has been struggling with his form in recent weeks and suffered a shock defeat to unheralded American Brian Baker in the second round at Nice on Wednesday.

The French Open starts at Roland Garros on Sunday.