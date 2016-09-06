Sept 6, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Gael Monfils (r) of France greets Lucas Pouille of France after their match on day nine of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 6, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Gael Monfils of France hits a shot to Lucas Pouille of France on day nine of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 6, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Gael Monfils of France after beating Lucas Pouille of France on day nine of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Gael Monfils overwhelmed worn out, fellow-Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-3 6-3 to become the first man into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Tenth seed Monfils was his energetic, athletic self and invincible from the service line in a commanding win over 22-year-old Pouille, who was coming off three successive five-set wins including a fourth-round upset of 14-times slam winner Rafa Nadal.

The 30-year-old Monfils finished off 24th seed Pouille with his 13th ace to lead off a huge day for the French, who placed three players in the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time since the 1947 French Open.

Monfils, who reached his second career grand slam semi-final and first since 2008 in Roland Garros, will meet either top seed Novak Djokovic or ninth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the third Frenchman in the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

(Editing by Steve Keating)