#Sports News
June 6, 2012 / 9:00 PM / 5 years ago

Green green grass of home to help Murray back to fitness

Toby Davis



PARIS (Reuters) - Briton Andy Murray hopes waving goodbye to the red dust of Paris and saying hello to the green grass of home will help him overcome the troublesome back injury that plagued him at the French Open.

Murray exited the tournament in a four-set quarter-final defeat to David Ferrer on Wednesday and will now return to Britain to prepare for the short grasscourt season that culminates with Wimbledon, starting at the end of the month.

The Scot had been troubled by a problem with his lower back at Roland Garros and needed three on-court massages to come through his second round match with Jarkko Nieminen.

“I think the grass will probably help a bit,” Murray told reporters.

“You’re not having to generate as much power because the ball is coming into you a little bit more and doesn’t get up as high as it does on the clay.”

Murray has had on-going problems with his back and had to withdraw from the Madrid Masters this month before arriving in Paris.

It seems there is no easy solution to the problem and he will have to get used to managing the injury.

“We’ll see how it feels over the next few months,” he said.

”I‘m sure I’ll have to answer questions about it many times over the next few months.

“Every player has niggles, everybody has problems from time to time and everyone has to find ways of dealing with them.”

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
