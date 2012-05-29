FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murray makes comfortable start at French Open
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 29, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Murray makes comfortable start at French Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andy Murray of Britain serves to Tatsuma Ito of Japan during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Fourth seed Andy Murray had little trouble moving through the first round of the French Open on Tuesday, beating Roland Garros debutant Tatsuma Ito 6-1 7-5 6-0.

Murray, who reached the semi-finals here last year where he lost to eventual winner Rafa Nadal, served well and never gave his Japanese opponent a chance.

As Ito tired, Murray won the fifth game of the final set to love then produced a winning serve to seal the sixth game and finish the match in one hour 35 minutes.

The Scot, who was watched by coach Ivan Lendl, will play Finn Jarko Nieminen in the second round.

Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.