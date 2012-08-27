FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murray begins U.S. Open campaign with routine win
August 27, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

Murray begins U.S. Open campaign with routine win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Andy Murray hits a return to Alex Bogomolov Jr. of Russia during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Olympic champion Andy Murray began his U.S. Open campaign with a routine 6-2 6-4 6-1 victory over Russian Alex Bogomolov Jr. in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

The match began with four consecutive breaks of serve before Briton Murray, the third seed attempting to win his first grand slam championship, steadied to win in two hours and 15 minutes.

The Scotsman trailed 4-2 in the second set and had been one point from falling behind by a double break.

But the Russian was unable to capitalize and Murray will now face either Croatian Ivan Dodig or Japanese qualifier Hiroki Moriya in the second round.

Reporting by Will Swanton; Editing by Frank Pingue

