FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murray stops Lopez to reach the fourth round
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 1, 2012 / 9:45 PM / in 5 years

Murray stops Lopez to reach the fourth round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after a point against Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Olympic champion Andy Murray recovered from a mid-match wobble to defeat Feliciano Lopez 7-6 7-6 4-6 7-6 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Murray was leading 4-2 in the third set before Lopez fought back to send the match into a tense fourth set.

The Scotsman won the fourth-set tiebreaker 7-4 to claim the match in three hours and 53 minutes.

The third-seeded Murray will play American wildcard James Blake or 15th-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic in the fourth round as he attempts to win his first major championship.

Writing by Will Swanton; Editing by Steve Ginsburg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.