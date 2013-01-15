FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merciless Murray roars into second round at Melbourne Park
January 15, 2013 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Merciless Murray roars into second round at Melbourne Park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Robin Haase of Netherlands during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Andy Murray launched his bid for a second successive grand slam trophy with a crushing 6-3 6-1 6-3 over Dutchman Robin Haase to charge into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Briton, who captured a long-awaited major title at the U.S. Open last year, charged out of the blocks against the 53rd-ranked Haase, capturing an early break in each set and wrapping up the match in a quick-fire 97 minutes.

Haase had previously proved a handful for Murray, taking him to five sets in the 2011 U.S. Open and beating the Scot in their only other match at Rotterdam in 2008.

But the 25-year-old Dutchman never threatened in the sunshine at Rod Laver Arena, blowing five out of seven break points and blasting a forehand long to allow Murray to seal the match.

Murray, twice a finalist at Melbourne Park, will next play Australian wildcard John-Patrick Smith or Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Peter Rutheford

