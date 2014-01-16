Murray overcomes blip to brush aside Millot

Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Vincent Millot of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Andy Murray dug himself out of a hole with an inspired passage of play to fend off French qualifier Vincent Millot 6-2 6-2 7-5 and cruise into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

Two sets up and at 1-1 in the third, Wimbledon champion Murray suffered a huge lapse, allowing the 267th-ranked Frenchman to charge out to a 5-1 lead under the lights at Rod Laver Arena.

Briton Murray simply flicked a switch and won 23 consecutive points in a blistering finish to seal the match with a big serve.

The fourth seeded Scot will play Feliciano Lopez for a place in the fourth round.