FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murray keeps expectations in check after easing through
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 20, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 4 years ago

Murray keeps expectations in check after easing through

Simon Cambers

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Andy Murray eased into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday but said his expectations were still lower than usual as he continues his comeback from back surgery.

The Scot smashed a racket in frustration as he dropped his first set of the tournament but was still far too good for Stephane Robert, the world number 119, beating the Frenchman 6-1 6-2 6-7(6) 6-2.

Three times runner-up in Melbourne and fourth seed this year, Murray played only two competitive matches before the tournament and says he still feels under-cooked going into a last-eight clash with four-times champion Roger Federer.

“I said at the start of the tournament, I can’t honestly say my expectations are as high as if I’d been playing for the last four months,” Murray told reporters.

”It’s been a good effort so far to get to the quarter-finals of a slam this soon after back surgery, so I‘m happy with that.

“But I‘m not far away from winning the event. Anyone’s that’s in the quarters is close. I just look forward to that match and hopefully play a good one.”

Murray raced through the opening two sets against Robert, a lucky loser who was appearing in the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

The match looked over when Murray served for victory at 5-4 in the third set but Robert saved two match points and two more at 6-4 in the tiebreak before taking it 8-6.

Murray’s frustration boiled over as he smashed his racket in anger but he shrugged off the disappointment quickly, breaking for 3-1 in the fourth and easing to victory.

”Sometimes it’s necessary (to break a racket),“ Murray said. ”Losing that set was frustrating because it obviously means you’re out there another 30, 40 minutes at least, when I would preferably have been in the locker room.

“My racket bit the dust. Unfortunate for it. But I was glad I managed to start well in the fourth.”

Murray said that despite his lack of match practice, he still believed he has a chance of making the last four.

”It just depends on the day,“ he said. ”I need to play a great match.

“If I strike the ball like I did for the first two and a half sets today, I’ll give myself an opportunity in the match.”

Editing by Ed Osmond nL3N0KU2YG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.