Murray shakes Golubev off his back to advance in Paris
May 27, 2014 / 4:22 PM / 3 years ago

Murray shakes Golubev off his back to advance in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andy Murray of Britain looks on during his men's singles match Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Andy Murray survived a minor scare to advance to the second round of the French Open on Tuesday, beating Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev 6-1 6-4 3-6 6-3.

The seventh-seeded Briton, who has never made it past the semi-finals at Roland Garros and skipped the tournament last year with a back injury, next faces Australian Marinko Matosevic or Dustin Brown of Germany.

Murray cruised through the first two sets but in the third, world number 53 Golubev reached another dimension, firing forehand winners and mixing it up with drop shots to reduce the arrears.

Murray, who underwent back surgery last September, quickly regained his composure and ended the contest on his third match point with a service winner.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Robert Woodward

