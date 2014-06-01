FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murray beats Kohlschreiber after two-day marathon in Paris
June 1, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Murray beats Kohlschreiber after two-day marathon in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after winning his men's singles match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Andy Murray won a five-set marathon spread over two days against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany to reach the last 16 of the French Open on Sunday.

The seventh seed from Britain won 3-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 12-10 after 40 minutes’ play on Sunday.

The thrilling tennis of late Saturday continued with no sign of the leg problems which had Murray grimacing in the Paris gloom.

The pair resumed at two sets all and 7-7 and Murray had a match point at 9-8. Kohlschreiber saved it with a brave overhead after a great rally but Murray made no mistake on his second, driving a powerful backhand return past his opponent.

Murray plays 24th seed Fernando Verdasco of Spain who beat 12th seed Richard Gasquet of France in another resumed match on Sunday.

Reporting by Robert Woodward; editing by Martyn Herman

