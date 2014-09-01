FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murray turns back Tsonga to advance in U.S. Open
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 1, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Murray turns back Tsonga to advance in U.S. Open

Simon Cambers

1 Min Read

Sept 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Andy Murray (GBR) reacts after defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) on day eight of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Andy Murray fended off Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5 7-5 6-4 in intense heat at Flushing Meadows on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

The 2012 champion earned his first win over a top-10 player since the Scotsman won Wimbledon last summer to set up a clash with world number one Novak Djokovic.

Eighth seed Murray dominated the first set, taking it thanks to one break in the 12th game, but had to come from 4-2 down in the second set.

Ninth seed Tsonga had break points to lead 3-0 in the third but Murray hit back again to clinch victory in two hours, 35 minutes.

Reporting by Simon Cambers, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.