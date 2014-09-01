Murray turns back Tsonga to advance in U.S. Open

Sept 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Andy Murray (GBR) reacts after defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) on day eight of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Andy Murray fended off Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5 7-5 6-4 in intense heat at Flushing Meadows on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

The 2012 champion earned his first win over a top-10 player since the Scotsman won Wimbledon last summer to set up a clash with world number one Novak Djokovic.

Eighth seed Murray dominated the first set, taking it thanks to one break in the 12th game, but had to come from 4-2 down in the second set.

Ninth seed Tsonga had break points to lead 3-0 in the third but Murray hit back again to clinch victory in two hours, 35 minutes.