FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Murray moving well in practice after ankle injury scare
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 19, 2017 / 2:38 AM / 7 months ago

Murray moving well in practice after ankle injury scare

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 19/1/17 Britain's Andy Murray talks with coach Ivan Lendl during a training session.Issei Kato

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - World number one Andy Murray took to the Melbourne Park practice courts without obvious discomfort on Thursday just a few hours after turning his right ankle during a second round match at the Australian Open.

The British top seed said he heard a "few little crackles" on Wednesday after taking a nasty tumble in the third set of his 6-3 6-0 6-2 win over Russian teenager Andrey Rublev on Rod Laver Arena.

The 29-year-old Wimbledon and Olympic champion added the joint was "a bit sore" but he would only know the true extent of the injury after a night's sleep.

It must have been with some relief then, that he was able to take to Court 17 to the cheers of a couple of hundred fans on a sunny Thursday morning.

Starting out with a few tentative stamps of his right foot to test the vulnerable joint, he was soon in full flow, punching the ball back over the net to his training partner and moving freely around the court.

Murray, who has reached the Australian Open final five times but has yet to win the title, next faces big-serving American Sam Querrey in the third round on Friday.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.