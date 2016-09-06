Sep 5, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates after defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK It may have been the Labor Day holiday in the United States on Monday but Andy Murray came ready to work, demolishing Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-2 6-2 to storm into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

With the year's final grand slam entering its second week, Murray posted a statement win by dispatching the 22nd-seeded Bulgarian in a speedy two hours to signal he is well prepared to extend a dream summer that has included a second Wimbledon title and a second Olympic gold medal.

Dimitrov, who ended Murray's title defense at the 2014 Wimbledon and came out on top in their last meeting earlier this season in Miami, represented a potentially tricky opponent for the second-seeded Scot.

But Murray was firing on all cylinders, rating the match that included a career high 141-mph ace to close out the first set as one of his best this season.

"It was definitely up there," said Murray. "I played very well today with very few unforced errors and made it very tough for Grigor.

"That would be the fastest serve I've hit, the other best serve was here at the U.S. Open around 138 but I have never hit over 140.

"I think that was lucky, I only did it once."

Next up for Murray is Japan's Kei Nishikori who was a 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) winner over Ivo Karlovic.

(Editing by Larry Fine)