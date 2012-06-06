FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal shows no mercy as he races into semifinals
June 6, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

Nadal shows no mercy as he races into semifinals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - There was no room for sentiment for Rafa Nadal on Wednesday as he bulldozed his way into the French Open semi-finals with a 7-6 6-2 6-3 win over his friend Nicolas Almagro.

Both players had entered the contest with a perfect 12-0 sets record at this year’s Roland Garros and, after two hours and 46 minutes, it was the six-times champion who stood with his arms aloft after firing an ace on match point.

For Almagro, it was yet another defeat to his Spanish Davis Cup team mate and his win-loss record now stands at 0-8.

Nadal will next face either another Spaniard, David Ferrer, or British fourth seed Andy Murray as he pursues a record seventh title at the claycourt slam.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Fallon

