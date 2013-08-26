FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal advances to second round of U.S. Open
August 26, 2013 / 9:27 PM / 4 years ago

Nadal advances to second round of U.S. Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns to Ryan Harrison of the U.S. at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal overpowered American wildcard Ryan Harrison in straight sets to ease into the second round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

The 12-time grand slam winner did not lose a single service game as he rolled to a 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory over the 21-year-old Harrison, ending the two-hour six minute rout with a forehand winner at the net.

Nadal, 27, landed 72 percent of his first serves and feasted on 97th-ranked Harrison’s second serve, winning 71 percent of those points.

The Spaniard, who won his eighth French Open earlier this year and claimed hardcourt titles in Cincinnati and Montreal, will next play either Canada’s Vasek Pospisil or Brazilian qualifier Rogerio Dutra Silva.

Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
