Ruthless Nadal demolishes Ginepri at French Open
#Sports News
May 26, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Ruthless Nadal demolishes Ginepri at French Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - World No.1 Rafa Nadal started his French Open title defense in ruthless fashion, dismantling American Robby Ginepri 6-0 6-3 6-0 to reach the second round on Monday.

The eight-times champion from Spain wasted no time on a damp day in Paris to set up a meeting with either France’s Paul-Henri Mathieu or Austrian wunderkind Dominic Thiem.

Nadal used his whipping forehand to unsettle the world number 279 and never showed the signs of nervousness that sometimes bother him in early rounds.

The sun pierced through the clouds midway through the third set as Nadal wasted two match points, ending the match on his third attempt when Ginepri’s backhand sailed long.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
